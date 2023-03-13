ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has declared a state of emergency for the county due to the impending winter storm. The emergency goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday.

According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, this will be the biggest storm of the season yet. The high impact, long duration winter storm will bring heavy wet snow and gusty winds. Power outages are expected.

“This State of Emergency has been declared due to a major weather event with the possibility of

heavy falling and drifting snow, with the possibility of high winds, sustained and low visibility

over a period of time, causing dangerous road conditions that may pose a threat to public safety,” reads the order.

McCoy has directed all Albany County departments and agencies “to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.” The state of emergency will remain in effect until rescinded by McCoy.