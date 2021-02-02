Albany County declares state of emergency

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy has declared a State of Emergency in Albany County due to the winter storm, effective 10 p.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

“Snow fall continues to accumulate throughout the county at upwards of one inch per hour, and our Department of Public Works plows are working throughout the night and the morning to keep roads clear. We’re asking residents to stay home unless they need to commute to work or for emergency reasons. Please stay safe everyone.”

