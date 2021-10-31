Albany County COVID update, October 31

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say there have been 31,406 confirmed COVID cases in Albany County since the outbreak began, with 83 new positive cases identified since Friday. They also reported 76 recoveries.

The five-day county average of new daily positives is 102.2. The most recent seven-day positivity average is 3.3%, compared to the Capital Region’s average of 3.7%. As of Saturday, 72.6% of all Albany County residents received at least a first vaccine dose, and 66.8% are considered fully vaccinated. The first-dose rate among those over 18 is 83.7%.

There are 530 active cases in the county. Among new cases, one traveled out of state, five live or work in a health care or congregate setting, eleven had close contact with other positives, and 66 had no clear source of infection. Of the 98,387 to have completed quarantine so far, 30,876 tested positive and recovered. Currently, 1,003 are under mandatory quarantine.

With four new hospitalizations since Saturday, 38 county residents are in the hospital, with nine of those in the ICU. With no new deaths to report, the county death toll remains 424.