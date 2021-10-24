Albany County COVID update, October 24

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say there have been 30,818 cases of COVID among Albany County residents since the outbreak began, with 59 new positive cases identified since Saturday. Among them, 14 had close contact with other positives and 45 had no clear source of infection. The county also reported 80 new recoveries.

The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 95.4, and the seven-day average of percent positives is 3.6%, the same average as the greater Capital Region. There are 573 active cases in the county. Mandatory quarantines are at 1,123. Of the 96,560 people to have completed quarantine so far, 30,245 tested positive and recovered.

As of Saturday, 72.4% of Albany County has received at least a first vaccine dose, and 66.5% are considered fully vaccinated. Among those over 18, the first dose vaccination rate is 83.5%.

There were eight new hospitalizations reported since Saturday, totaling 38 county residents hospitalized. Nine of those are in the ICU. With no new COVID deaths to report, the death toll for Albany County still stands at 421 since the outbreak began.