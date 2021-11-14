Albany County COVID update, November 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There have been 32,569 confirmed COVID cases among Albany County residents since the pandemic began. Since Saturday, 117 new positive cases were diagnosed, while 85 cases were cleared as recovered.

“As we continue to see high numbers of new positive cases in Albany County, I am encouraged by Governor Hochul’s announcement that state vaccination sites across the New York, including at Crossgates Mall, are now offering the COVID-19 shot to 5 to 11-year-olds,” said County Executive McCoy. “It is so important that we get our children vaccinated against the virus to protect them and other vulnerable populations. Thank you, Governor Hochul for taking this important step in helping us get the vaccine out to tens of thousands of children already as quickly as possible.”

Among new cases, four live or work in a health care or congregate setting, 28 had contacts with other positives, and 85 had no clear source of infection. There are 633 current active cases in Albany county. The county’s five-day average of new positives is 107. Albany’s most recent average positivity rate is 4.4%, compared to the Capital Region’s average of 5.4%.

Mandatory quarantines grew to 1,196. Of the 101,771 to have completed quarantine so, 31,936 tested positive and recovered. As of Saturday, 73.8% of all Albany County received at least a first vaccine dose, and 67.3% are considered fully vaccinated. The first dose rate for those over 18 is 84.4%.

There were four new hospitalizations since Saturday, for a grand total of 35 current patients. Of those, seven are in the ICU. With no new deaths to report, the county death toll remains 433.