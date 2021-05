ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Dan McCoy is holding a COVID-19 briefing at 10:30 a.m. with Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen.

They’ll be joined by Superintendents Kaweeda Adams and Dr. Brian Bailey, of the City School District of Albany and the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District, respectively. They’ll be talking about vaccination progress and students returning to the classroom.

The briefing will be streamed here once it starts.