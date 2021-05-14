Albany County COVID update, May 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Health officials say there have been 24,117 confirmed cases of COVID among Albany County residents. Since Thursday, 29 new positives were reported, along with 30 recoveries.

“Masks have been a critical tool to stopping the spread of the Coronavirus and ultimately saving lives. With that being said, we are now in a strong position thanks to our vaccinations efforts, and the CDC’s guidance saying fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most public spaces is certainly welcome news. However, I want to remind everyone that New York State has not yet adopted this recommendation, and I’m hopeful the Governor will make a decision so we can avoid any confusion or other issues,” said County Executive Dan McCoy in a statement.

The five-day average for new daily positives is 19.8 and there are 129 current active cases in the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 1%, compared to the Capital Region rate of 1.5%.

As of Thursday, 57.3% of Albany County has received at least their first vaccine dose, and 49% are considered fully vaccinated. The statewide first dose vaccination rate is 48.9%, and the full vaccination rate is 40.4%.

Among new cases, four had close contact with other positives and 25 had no clear sources of infection. Mandatory quarantines decreased to 361. Of the 78,504 to have completed quarantine so far, 23,988 tested positive and recovered.

With no new hospitalizations overnight, there are 14 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. Four are in the ICU. With no new deaths to report, the county death toll remains 378.