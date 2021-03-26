Albany County COVID update, March 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say there have been 21,999 cases of COVID among Albany County residents since the outbreak began. Since Thursday, 88 new positive cases were identified, and 75 recovered.

“New COVID infections are up and there was a net increase of five hospitalizations since yesterday. The latest numbers are concerning and are a sad reminder that we are not out of the woods yet, and we need to continue to protect ourselves from this deadly disease. In order to better identify where and how the virus is spreading, we need people to continue getting tested, and we still need people to wear masks and socially distance,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

The five-day average for new daily positives is 61.6, and there are 516 current active cases. Among the new cases, one reported traveling out of state, 25 had contact with other positives, and 62 had no clear source of infection.

Mandatory quarantines grew to 1,298. Of the 69,930 to have completed quarantine so far, 21,483 tested positive and recovered. With six new hospitalizations overnight, there are 34 total Albany County residents in the hospital. Four are in the ICU. With no new deaths to report, the county death toll remains 365.

The latest figures show 34.6% in Albany County have gotten at least their first vaccine dose, and 17.9% have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, the first dose rate is 27.5%.

“Ultimately, the best protection from COVID is getting vaccinated. We were able to administer 1,007 first doses and 1,093 second-doses at our Albany Capital Center clinic yesterday. We’re encouraging people to use our vaccine pre-registration tool, which is being used to make appointments for our clinic in Arbor Hill tomorrow that we are partnering on with Mohawk Ambulance. As it becomes harder and harder to find those who are eligible to fill appointments, we need the State to expand eligibility,” he continued.