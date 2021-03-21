Albany County COVID update, March 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say there have been 21,701 cases of coronavirus among Albany County residents since the outbreak began. Since Saturday, there have been 71 new positive cases, along with 42 recoveries. The five-day average for new daily positives is 67.6, and there are 508 active cases in the county.

“Today marks the fourth day in a row that I have reported a higher number of new positive cases,” said County Executive McCoy. “We had 90 on Thursday, 65 on Friday, 64 yesterday and 71 today. We need to stay vigilant. Let’s continue to move forward in stopping the spread by following the guidelines of frequently washing your hands, wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, coughing and sneezing into your elbow, and getting vaccinated when you are eligible. More people are getting their shots every day and we can see that light at the end of the tunnel.”

Among the new cases, two live or work in a health care or congregate setting, four traveled out of state, 24 had contact with another positive case, and 41 had no clear sources of infection. Mandatory quarantine grew to 1,282. Of the 68,834 to have completed quarantine so far, 21,193 tested positive and recovered.

There was one new hospitalization overnight. There are 25 people hospitalized from the virus, and four of them are in the ICU. With no new COVID deaths to report, the county death toll is 365.