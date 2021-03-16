Albany County COVID update, March 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say there have been 21,373 confirmed cases of COVID among Albany County residents since the pandemic began, with 45 new positives and 74 recoveries since Monday.

The five-day average for new daily positives is 48.6, and there are 461 active cases in the county.

Of the new cases, one traveled out of state, one lives or works in a health care or congregate setting, 12 had contact with other positives, and 31 had no clear source of infection. Mandatory quarantines increased to 1,360 since Monday. Of the 67,694 to have completed quarantine so far, 20,912 tested positive and recovered.

“Albany County is in a strong position in our fight against COVID. Our 7-day average for percent positive rates is down to 1.7% and the number of residents hospitalized remains low. On top of that, our vaccination efforts continue, and I’m proud that the county is sending 100 Pfizer doses to the Albany International Airport to get workers their first round of shots. This move is critical as the country reports the highest number of travelers passing through our airports since March of last year, along with the lifting of some quarantine restrictions in New York on April 1,” said County Executive McCoy.

McCoy reported four new hospitalizations overnight, meaning 26 county residents are hospitalized from the virus. of those, four are in the ICU. With no new COVID deaths to report, the county death toll remains 365.

“I’m asking all of our residents to help us build on the progress we’re making together. Please continue to wear a mask in public, socially distance, wash your hands often, get tested if needed, and sign up or pre-register for the vaccine,” McCoy said.