ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - A 27-year-old man was left with wounds to his arm and hand following a Friday morning shooting on the 300 block of Albany's Livingston Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, just east of Judson Street, at 11:50 a.m., where they found the victim.

Emergency medical personnel treated the man at the scene, he was then transported to Albany Medical Center. Police describe his injuries as non-life threatening.