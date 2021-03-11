Albany County COVID update, March 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to health officials, there have been 21,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Albany County residents since the coronavirus pandemic began. Since Wednesday, 64 new positive cases were diagnosed and 51 individuals were cleared as recovered.

County Executive Daniel McCoy also announced one new COVID death, a man in his 60s. The countywide death toll is 362.

“Sadly, the day after vaccine eligibility was expanded to those who are at least 60 years old, an Albany County resident in his 60s passed away because of COVID. While he also had underlying health conditions, it reminds us that this virus is still taking a toll on younger individuals, and we need to get the vaccine out to those who are most at risk,” said McCoy said.

The five-day average for new daily positives is 59.4 and there are 534 active cases in the county. Among the new cases, one lives or works in a health care or congregate setting, two traveled out of state, 15 had contact with other positives, and 46 had no clear source of infection.

Mandatory quarantines dropped to 1,344 as of Thursday’s update. Of the 66,560 to have completed quarantine so far, 20,613 of them tested positive and recovered.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest levels since November 2. McCoy reported one new hospitalization overnight, totaling 24 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. Of those, five are int eh ICU.

“The number of residents hospitalized dropped by a net of five overnight, down to its lowest level since November 2. This is a positive sign as vaccines become more available and we distribute them throughout the county. I look forward to continuing that progress with the second dose clinic tonight and first dose clinic tomorrow at the Times Union Center,” McCoy said.