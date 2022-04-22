ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has reported 175 new infections identified since Thursday, and 510 new infections since the last update on Tuesday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 134 from 119.1.

Health officials announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now reached 65,315. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 is now up to 33.1 (with an average percent positive rate of 10.6%), and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 31.8 (with an average percent positive rate of 9.4%).

County Executive McCoy reported that there were four new COVID hospitalizations since Thursday and 13 new hospitalizations overall since Tuesday. Currently, there are now 24 county residents hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of six since the last update. Of those hospital patients, there is now one currently in an ICU, down from three.

Unfortunately, there are four new COVID deaths to report since the last update, said McCoy, although one individual was delayed in reporting – a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 90s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 547 since the outbreak began.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones to COVID complications. This virus continues to spread at a rapid rate, though the number of individuals in our hospitals is remaining relatively low and stable for now. I’m happy to see the percentage of people getting their booster shots growing quickly, which was down at 64.3% just three weeks ago,” said County Executive McCoy.

As of Thursday, 81.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 74.4% are now fully vaccinated. Among the eligible population, 69.2% have now received the booster shot. The latest data and trends can be found in the state vaccine tracker.

McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website. They should utilize the online submission link, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can still receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., of each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made at the Albany County website.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help to find a testing site near where you can be found at the New York State webpage and the Albany County webpage.