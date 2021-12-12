Albany County COVID update, December 12

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There have been 36,321 confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County since the outbreak began, according to public health officials. Since Saturday, 140 new positives were diagnosed, alongside 199 recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported one new COVID death as of Sunday morning. “I send my condolences to the latest Albany County family who has lost a loved one to COVID,” Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said in a statement. “I continue to urge anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to get a shot and for those who are eligible for a booster, please get one. These are the best weapons to protect ourselves and our community.”

The death of the man in his 90s brings the county death toll to 457. With six new hospitalizations since Saturday, and there are 48 county residents currently hospitalized. Nine of them are in the ICU.

There are 555 current active cases in Albany County, with 1,242 people under mandatory quarantine. So far, 35,766 of those who’ve been in mandatory quarantine tested positive and recovered.

As of Saturday, 76.3% of all Albany County residents had received at least one vaccine dose, with 69% considered fully vaccinated. Among residents aged 18 and up, the first dose rate is 85.4%.

The five-day average of new positives across the county is 188.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,00 residents is 55.7; the Capital Region’s average per 100,000 is 70.