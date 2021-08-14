Albany County COVID update, August 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County public health experts say there have been 25,419 confirmed cases of COVID among residents since the outbreak began. And since Friday, 77 new cases were diagnosed, while 84 were cleared as recovered.

There are 367 active cases in the county, and the five-day average for new daily positives is 59.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day positivity rate is 4.6%, compared to the Capital Region’s 4.5%. As of Friday, 67.7% of Albany County had received at least a first vaccine dose, with 62.6% considered fully vaccinated. The first dose rate for residents over 18 is 78.5%.

Among new cases, four live or work in a health care or congregate setting, 16 reported close contact with other positives, and 55 had no clear source of infection. Mandatory quarantines dropped to 729. Of the 81,836 to have completed quarantine so far, 25,052 tested positive and recovered.

With six new hospitalizations since Friday, there are now 24 county residents hospitalized from COVID. Of those, three are in the ICU. With no new deaths to report, the county death toll remains 388.