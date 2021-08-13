Albany County COVID update, August 13

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to public health officials, there have been 25,343 confirmed cases of COVID among Albany County residents since the outbreak began. Since Thursday, 75 new cases were diagnosed, and 50 infected individuals were cleared as recovered.

There are 375 active cases in the county, and the five-day average for new daily positives is 55.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive is 4.7%, compared to the Capital Region’s 4.4% As of Thursday, 67.6% of Albany County received at least their first dose, with 62.6% considered fully vaccinated. The first dose rate for residents 18 and up is 78.4%.

Among new cases, six reported traveling out of state, six live or work in a health care or congregate setting, 27 had close contact with other positives, and 36 had no clear source of infection. County Executive Dan McCoy says that mandatory quarantines grew to 744. Of the 81,658 to have completed quarantine so far, 24,968 tested positive and recovered.

McCoy reported two new hospitalizations overnight, for a total of 23 county residents hospitalized from the virus. Of those, four are in the ICU. With no new deaths to report, the county death toll is 388.