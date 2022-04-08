ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has reported that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has reached 63,697, with 93 new infections since Thursday, in addition to 261 new infections since the last update on Tuesday.

The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 64.8 from 58.1. Please note that Albany County’s overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 is now up to 16.6 (with an average percent positive rate of 5.5%), and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is up to 16.3 (with an average percent positive rate of 4.5%). The latest data and trends can be found in the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were no new COVID hospitalizations since Thursday and eight new hospitalizations overall since Tuesday. There are now 15 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of two since the last update. Of those hospital patients, there is still one currently in the ICU.

Additionally, there are three new COVID deaths to report since the last update – a man and a woman in their 80s who had been previously unreported to the County Health Department, as well as a man in his 70s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 541 since the outbreak began.

As of Thursday, April 7, 81.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 74.3% are now fully vaccinated. Among the eligible population, 65.9% have now received the booster shot.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help to find a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.