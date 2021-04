ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than 120 New York State parks, historic sites and public lands are hosting volunteer events Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2, as part of the 10th annual I Love My Park Day. I Love My Park Day is a statewide event that improves and enhances New York’s outdoor spaces. More than 5,000 volunteers are expected to roll up their sleeves on cleanup, improvement, and beautification projects.

This year, volunteers of all ages will work on more than 135 improvement projects ranging from general park cleanup and invasive species removal, to beautification efforts such as flower and tree planting, painting, installation of benches and picnic tables, trail maintenance, and much more. All projects will be limited to a maximum of 50 people, ensuring that safety and social distancing guidelines can be observed.