GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced on Friday that in recognition of Earth Day, the Department will be taking part in a statewide "Trash Blitz" on Friday, April 23. The goal of the Trash Blitz is to help protect the environment and beautify the local communities.

Weather permitting, NYSDOT workers from every region of New York will come together to collect and dispose of litter along roads and highways across the state. This year, trash will be collected on River Road (State Route 144) in Glenmont between Glenmont Road and Corning Hill Road starting at 10 a.m.