ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has reported 166 new infections identified since Thursday, the highest single-day increase of COVID Infections since February 9, in addition to 406 new infections since the last update on Tuesday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 105.1 from 84.4.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now reached 64,414. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 is now up to 22.5 (with an average percent positive rate of 7.7%), and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 23.8 (with an average percent positive rate of 6.7%).

County Executive McCoy reported that there were six new COVID hospitalizations since Thursday and 16 new hospitalizations overall since Tuesday. Currently, there are now 29 county residents hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of eight since the last update. Of those hospital patients, there are still three currently in ICUs, with no new COVID deaths reported since the last update.

“The number of new COVID infections identified in the last 24 hours is the highest we’ve reported since February 9 and our daily average has now risen above 100. Additionally, the last time we had this many residents hospitalized with the virus was back on February 25. On a brighter note, I haven’t had to report a new COVID death since April 6,” said County Executive McCoy.

As of Thursday, April 14, 81.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 74.4% are now fully vaccinated. Among the eligible population, 67.8% have now received the booster shot. The latest data and trends can be found in the state vaccine tracker.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can still receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., of each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made at the Albany County website.

In addition, anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help to find a testing site near where you can be found at the New York State webpage and the Albany County webpage.