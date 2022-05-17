ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In just four days, the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Albany County has risen by nearly 800. According to County Executive Daniel P. McCoy, the total number of cases in Albany County has reached 70,311 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 193 infections identified since Monday and 769 new infections since the last update on Friday.

The new positive cases have risen the county’s seven-day average up to 220.7 from 219.2. The seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 is down to 51.2, however, while the Capital Region’s average cases per 100,000 have risen to 56.1.

County Executive McCoy reported that there have been nine new COVID hospitalizations since Monday, and 30 new hospitalizations overall since Friday’s update. There are now 52 county residents in the hospital with COVID- an increase of six since Friday.

As of Monday, 81.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 74.4% have completed their original vaccination series. Among the eligible population, 73.8% have now received the booster shot.

If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, and you’d like one, you can get a free Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on Albany County’s website.

County Executive McCoy encourages residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID tests on the county website, using their submission link. If you’d rather come in and get tested in person, you can find a testing site near you on either the New York State website or the Albany County website.