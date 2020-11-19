Albany County coronavirus update, November 19, 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There have been 4,760 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Albany County since the outbreak began, with 94 new positive cases identified since Wednesday.

There are now 776 active cases in Albany county, an increase from 720 on Wednesday. Among new positives, five reported out-of-state travel, nine live or work in a health care setting, 27 had contact with other positives, and 53 did not share a clear possible source of infection.

“A key component of our COVID-19 response efforts is contact investigating and tracing, but if people don’t cooperate with our contact tracers, we won’t be able to stop the spread of the virus. Over 56% of today’s positive cases didn’t have a clear source of infection, and that is a serious issue,” said County Executive McCoy. “I want to remind everyone that the information provided to contact tracers is completely confidential, and would never be used to prosecute someone or used against them in any way. Being truthful and forthcoming means we can identify potential clusters and prevent more people from getting sick or worse.”

The five-day average for new daily positives dropped from 87 to 76.4. Of the 19,896 people who’ve completed quarantine so far, 3,984 of them tested positive and recovered. Currently, 1,941 individuals are under mandatory quarantine.

Three were hospitalized overnight, for a total of 44 Albany County residents currently hospitalized. The hospitalization rate is 0.92%. Ten patients are in the ICU, and the county’s death toll is 148.