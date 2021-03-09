Albany County coronavirus update, March 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say there have been 21,024 cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Albany County residents as of Tuesday morning. That’s 53 new positive cases since Monday—but there have also been 59 recoveries.

The five-day average for new daily positives is 66.2, and there are 532 current active cases.

“While the percentage of Albany County’s population who have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine climbs to 23.7%, we’re also seeing our seven-day average for percent positive rates beginning to trend upward as well, now at 2.1%. It’s important to keep in mind that this virus is still a threat, and we need to continue being vigilant as vaccine distribution ramps up to keep the spread under control,” said Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy. “Please continue to wear a mask, socially distance, avoid private gatherings with those outside of your household, and get tested if it’s needed.”

Of the new cases, two live or work in a health care or congregate setting, 18 had close contact with other positives, and 33 had no clear source of infection. Mandatory quarantines dropped to 1,384. Of the 66,179 that completed quarantine so far, 20,492 tested positive and recovered.

According to officials, there were seven new hospitalizations across the county overnight, for a total of 30 county residents hospitalized from the virus. Five patients are in the ICU.

With no new COVID deaths to announce, the death toll for Albany County remains 361 since the outbreak began.