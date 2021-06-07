Albany County coronavirus update, June 7

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Monday on the county’s progress on administering and distributing COVID vaccines and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials say 62.8% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 55.5% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 73.5%. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 54.6%, and full vaccination rate of 47.1%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 24,362 to date, an increase of six new positive cases since Sunday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased from 7 to 6.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 0.5%, and the Capital Region’s rate is 0.6%.

Among the new cases of COVID in the county, two reported having close contact with positive cases, four did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are still 30 active cases in the county, three less than Sunday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 109 from 118. So far, 79,742 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,332 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of nine recoveries since Sunday.

The County Executive reported that there were no new hospitalizations overnight, and six county residents remain hospitalized from the virus. There are three patients currently in ICU’s, unchanged from Saturday. There are no new COVID deaths reported and the death toll for Albany County stands at 383 since the outbreak began.