SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With 70% of adult New Yorkers now vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced the immediate removal of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions for nearly all activities and industries, including outdoor sports and entertainment venues. Accordingly, the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will open all sections at Saratoga Race Course at 100% capacity.

The lifting of all COVID-19 protocols, including the requirement for fans to provide vaccination status, applies to all hospitality areas and venues within the facility, including the popular Saratoga backyard, 1863 Club and The Stretch. Season admission passes, which provide access to the backyard, will be available for purchase and use without the prior requirement that fans provide proof of vaccination status.