Albany County coronavirus update, January 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Thursday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 13,215 to date, an increase of 283 new positive cases since Wednesday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 239.4 from 242.8.

The County Executive also reported that among the new positive cases, 38 had close contact with positive cases, 235 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, one person had traveled and nine are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

There are now 1,822 active cases in the county, up from 1,781 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 2,902 from 2,898. So far, 41,401 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 11,393 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 230 recoveries since yesterday.

There were 20 new hospitalizations overnight, and there are 163 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are now 19 patients in the ICU; yesterday there were 18.

There was one COVID-related death to report since yesterday – a man in his 90’s. The death toll for the county is now 240 since the outbreak began.

“It is a sad day as we have lost another Albany County resident to COVID-19 as the number of positive cases is again close to 300 and our hospitalizations have reached a new record,” said County Executive McCoy. “I urge everyone to follow the guidelines to keep yourself and others safe while stopping the spread of the virus. We need everyone to stay home whenever possible, wear a mask, maintain social distancing and get tested.”