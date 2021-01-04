Albany County coronavirus update, January 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Daniel P. McCoy HELD a press briefing on the COVID-19 response in Albany County at 10:30 a.m. alongside County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Gas price averages are up across the country
- WATCH: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic
- Stefanik to object to certification process when Biden victory officialized
- Newsfeed Now: Congress opens new session, Ark. doctor forgives cancer patients’ debt
- New York State Police warn residents of used car scams