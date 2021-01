ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Scammers are out there and they’re impersonating the Publishers Clearing House. One local business owner has been receiving calls from across the country, and these callers believe they are just a phone call away from receiving $500,000.

Thomas Simon runs Flavors, a small Jamaican food spot on Central Ave in Albany. Normally, when the phone rings, it’s someone placing a take out order. However, recently Thomas has been getting 2-3 phone calls a day from people in Utah, Kentucky, Georgia, and a bunch of other states all asking to confirm money that was apparently promised to be sent to them. These people say they received a phone call from Publishers Clearing House that they are the lucky winners to receive $500,000. Supposedly, in order for them to receive the big cash prize, they need to give out their personal information, including a debit card number.