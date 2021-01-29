Albany County coronavirus update, January 29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel. P. McCoy held a press conference on Friday to help announce the opening of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. He also provided an update on the coronavirus response locally.

McCoy reported one COVID-related death since Thursday: a woman in her 50’s. The county death toll is 304.

There have been 18,009 confirmed COVID cases in the county to date, with 171 new diagnoses since Thursday. The five-day average for new daily positives is 176, and there are 1,550 current active cases.

Among those new positives, one traveled out of state, 10 live or work in a health care setting, 49 had close contact with other positives, and 111 did not have a clear source of infection.

There are 2,966 people under mandatory quarantine. Of the 53,256 to have gone through the quarantine process so far, 16,459 tested positive and recovered. Six recoveries were reported since Thursday’s update.

Thirteen new hospitalizations were reported overnights, and 11 of those are in the ICU. Currently, there are 162 county residents hospitalized due to the virus.