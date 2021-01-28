Albany County coronavirus update, January 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Officials released the latest numbers on the coronavirus outbreak locally. County Executive Daniel P. McCoy says there have been 17,843 cases of COVID-19 among residents, with 216 new positives since Wednesday.

There was one new COVID-related death since Wednesday, a woman in her 70s. The county death toll is 303.

“The fact of the matter is, we’ve had by far the most COVID-related deaths this month than any other since the pandemic started. But the data is showing signs of our percent positive rates improving and hospital numbers stabilizing after the holiday surge. It is my hope that we continue to get the spread of the virus under control and high-risk sports can go forward in the very near future once our percent positive rate falls to meet the new guidance,” McCoy said in a statement.

The five day average for new daily positive cases is 180.4, and there are 1,390 active cases in the county. Among the new cases, 31 live or work in a health care setting, 41 had close contact with positive cases, and 144 had no clear source of infection.

Those currently under mandatory quarantine dropped to 2,611. Of the 53,044 to have completed quarantine so far, 16,453 tested positive and recovered. That’s 403 recoveries since Wednesday.

McCoy reported three new hospitalizations overnight, for a total of 163 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. Eleven patients are in the ICU.