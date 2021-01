ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In appreciation of their continued dedication to serving the community during the pandemic, Dunkin’ will donate $12,500 in gift cards to frontline healthcare workers and volunteers in the Capital Region.

Among the recipients are several healthcare facilities, including the Albany Medical Center Foundation and St. Peter’s Health Partners, which will each receive $5,000 in Dunkin’ gift cards for distribution to frontline workers. Additionally, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will receive $2,500 in Dunkin’ gift cards for its volunteers.