Albany County coronavirus update, January 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say there have been 17,452 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Albany County residents since the outbreak began, with 150 new positives since Monday.

There were also three new COVID-related deaths to report: A woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s, and a man in his 90’s. “Unfortunately, I’ve had to report Covid-19 related deaths each day for the last eleven days. I pray for those Albany County residents we have lost and their families in this sad time,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. The most recent county death toll is 299.

The five-day average for new daily positives is 199.6, with 1,636 current active cases. Among the new positives, one reported traveling out of state, seven live or work in a health care setting, 35 had close contact with other positives, and 107 did not have a clear source of infection.

Since Monday, 213 individuals have recovered. Currently, 2,504 people are under mandatory quarantine. Of the 51,984 to have completed quarantine so far, 15,816 tested positive and recovered.

The County Executive reported that there were eleven new hospitalizations overnight, and there are 169 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of four. There are 16 patients in ICU’s, up from 15 yesterday.