COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in Cohoes, chances are you've stopped in to grab some pies at Pop's Pizza. Alyssa Apisa is now the new owner. She and a business partner took over Pop's back in December, but she’s no stranger to the shop.

"It’s really crazy because like seven years ago, I never would have thought I would one day own this," explained Apisa.