Albany County coronavirus update, January 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to County Executive Daniel P. McCoy, there have been 16,510 confirmed cases of the coronavirus to date, with 279 new positive cases diagnosed since Wednesday in Albany County.

McCoy also reported three new COVID deaths since Wednesday: a woman in her 60s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 90s. Albany County’s death toll is now 286.

“We had three consecutive days with new daily positive cases of COVID-19 below 200, but unfortunately, today’s total shot up to 279. And this is yet another day that I need to report more residents losing their lives due to complications from this horrible disease,” McCoy said. “COVID isn’t done with us yet. We can’t get lazy now, and we need to stay vigilant. Please continue to wear a mask, socially distance, stay home as much as possible, and avoid private gatherings that are driving infections.”

Health department figures place the five-day average for new daily positives at 206. There are 1,802 current active cases in the county. Among new positives, two traveled out of state, 30 live or work in a health care setting, and 52 reported close contact with other positives, while 195 did not disclose a clear source of infection.

Those under mandatory quarantine increased to 2,934. Of the 48,980 to have completed quarantine so far, 14,708 tested positive and recovered. Since Wednesday, a total of 220 COVID-positive quarantine patients were cleared as recoveries.

McCoy reported three new hospitalizations overnight, for a total of 170 county residents currently hospitalized. Of those, 13 patients are in the ICU.