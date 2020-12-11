Albany County coronavirus update for December 11

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Guilderland CSD Superintendent Dr. Marie Wiles notified families requesting for voluntary consent to test students for COVID-19. She added that the district's goal is to stay open for in-person instruction and they want to take the necessary steps to ensure that can happen.

This notice comes in preparation for if the district enters one of the three colored cluster zones (yellow, orange, red). Wiles says that although the schools are not yet within one of the state’s zones, they want to put families on notice.