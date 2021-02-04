Albany County coronavirus update, February 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Daniel P. McCoy is holding a COVID briefing starting at 11 a.m. alongside Chairman of the Albany County Legislature Andrew Joyce, and the Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region’s Linda MacFarlane.
by: Johan SheridanPosted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Daniel P. McCoy is holding a COVID briefing starting at 11 a.m. alongside Chairman of the Albany County Legislature Andrew Joyce, and the Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region’s Linda MacFarlane.