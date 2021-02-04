Albany County coronavirus update, February 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Patients who have recovered from the acute phase of COVID-19 but who are experiencing lingering symptoms can now be treated at the Post-COVID Care Clinic at Albany Med.

The Post-COVID Care Clinic at Albany Med treats patients 18 or older who have a documented positive test for COVID-19 or COVID-19 antibodies. But, they are no longer acutely ill and have lingering symptoms at least four weeks after their initial diagnosis. Meaning, they do not have a high fever or chills. Telemedicine visits are offered after an initial consultation or if travel to the clinic is prohibitive for the patient.