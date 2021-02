WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Watervliet has posted a Snow Emergency for Wednesday, Feb. 3 starting at 7 a.m. through completion.

The city asks that all residents keep their cars off city streets in order to clean the streets from curb to curb. When the street you reside on is being cleared, any cars remaining on the street during this snow emergency will be towed, allowing the City to complete their cleanup efforts.