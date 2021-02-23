Albany County coronavirus update, February 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials report that there have been 20,088 cases of COVID-19 among Albany County residents since the outbreak began. Since Monday, 43 new positive cases were reported, and there was one new death. With the passing of a man in his 60s—the first COVID death in the county since February 17—the county death toll is 346.

“Overall, the situation surrounding COVID continues to improve, thanks in large part to people following the health guidelines,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

Also since Monday, 90 cases were added to the list of recoveries. The five-day average for new daily positives is 66.4, and there are 519 current active cases in the county. Among new cases, three live or work in a health care or congregate setting, six had close contact with other positives, and 34 had no clear source of infection.

Mandatory quarantines dropped dramatically from 1,519 to 1,401 from 1,519. Of the 62,786 to have complete quarantine so far, 19,569 tested positive and recovered. This includes the 90 who recovered above. With two new hospitalizations overnight, there are 60 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. Of those, seven patients are in the ICU.

