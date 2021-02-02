Albany County coronavirus update, February 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County officials say there have been 18,504 confirmed cases of coronavirus among residents, with 99 new positive cases since Monday. County Executive Dan McCoy also reported four new COVID-related deaths: Two men in their 60s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

Albany County’s death toll is now 321 since the outbreak began.

The five-day average for new daily positives is 139.8, and there are 1,365 current active cases in the county. Among the new cases, six live or work in a health care setting, 35 had close contact with other positives, and 58 had no clear sources of infection.

“While Albany County’s number of new daily infections and percent positive rate continues to decline, we’re still not out of the woods yet. COVID is not done with us, which is made clear by four more of our residents losing their lives to this horrible disease overnight. The best way to protect yourself and others is by wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding private gatherings with people outside of your household,” McCoy said.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 2,482. Of the 55,540 to have completed quarantine so far, 17,139 tested positive and recovered. Since Monday, 185 recoveries were reported.

With 12 new hospitalizations overnight, there are 146 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. Of those, 15 patients are in the ICU.