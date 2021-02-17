Albany County coronavirus update, February 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced that there have been 19,725 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, with 37 new positives since Tuesday. He also reported three additional COVID-deaths: two men in their 70s and a woman in her 80s. Albany County’s death toll is 345.

“Sadly, I have to report three more Albany County residents losing their fight with the Coronavirus. We’re reminded that we’re still not out of the woods yet and COVID is not done with us. President Biden has projected that we may be able to get vaccines to all of those who want it by the summer. So until then, we need to continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones with the actions we know are effective: wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands often, avoiding private gatherings, and getting tested,” McCoy said in a statement.

The five-day average for daily positives is 63.4. There are 628 current active cases in the county. Among new cases, one person reported out-of-state travel, 12 reported close contact with other positives, and 24 had no clear source of infection

Mandatory quarantines dropped to 1,535 since Tuesday. Of the 61,134 to have completed quarantine so far, 19,097 tested positive and recovered. Since Tuesday, 92 recoveries were reported.

McCoy reported two new hospitalizations overnight, for a total of 57 county residents now hospitalized from the virus. Ten of those patients are in intensive care.

“On the other hand, I am happy to report that our percent positive rates continue to come down to a seven-day average of 2.3%, and the number of residents currently in the hospital are at the lowest level since November 27,” he continued.