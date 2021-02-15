Albany County coronavirus update, February 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Health officials number the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County at 19,642, with 56 new positive cases since Sunday. The five-day average for new daily positives is 79.6, and there are 728 current active cases in the county.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy also reported one new COVID-related death since Sunday—a woman in her 90s. “My deepest sympathy to the latest family that has lost a loved one to COVID-19,” McCoy said in a statement. The death toll for Albany County is now 342 since the outbreak began.

“Each day, more people are vaccinated and we move one step closer to developing herd immunity,” McCoy said. “I ask everyone to continue to be patient, follow the guidelines, and get vaccinated when it is your turn.”

Among the new cases, four live or work in a health care or congregate setting, 15 had close contact with other positives, and 37 did not have a clear source of infection. Those under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,826. Of the 60,435 people to have completed quarantine so far, 18,914 of them tested positive and recovered. Since Sunday, 107 recoveries were reported.

There was one new hospitalization overnight, meaning 65 county residents are currently hospitalized from the virus. Of those, 12welve patients are in ICUs.