Albany County coronavirus update, February 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced on Thursday that there have been 19,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 91 new positives since Wednesday. The county also reported one new COVID death since Wednesday: a man in his 70s.

“It’s never easy to have to report more deaths in Albany County and it’s never easy to lose someone you love. My thoughts and prayers are with the latest family who is grieving. This is now the 25th consecutive day that we’ve lost at least one county resident to COVID-related complications, and we’ve already lost 20 since February started,” McCoy said. “So while it’s true that our percent positive rates are improving and more patients are recovering and leaving the hospital, we need to keep in mind that the coronavirus isn’t done with us yet, and we’re still seeing it spread.”

The death toll for Albany County is 337. The five-day average for new daily positives is 88, and there are 850 active cases in the county.

Among new positives, one had traveled out of state, and 11 live or work in medical or congregate settings, 34 had close contact with other positives, and 45 did not have clear sources of infection. Mandatory quarantines grew to 1,885. Of the 59,205 who have completed quarantine so far, 18,512 tested positive and recovered. Since Thursday, 105 recoveries were reported.

McCoy said there were eight new hospitalizations overnight, for a total of 90 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. Of those, 16 are in the ICU.