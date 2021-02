ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man, currently on parole for a prior weapons conviction, was arrested Monday following a search warrant in the Pine Hills neighborhood. The arrest was for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon.

On Monday, Feb. 8 at 2:40 p.m., Albany detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Hamilton Street between Ontario Street and Quail Street as part of an ongoing investigation. During the search, detectives found a loaded .38 caliber revolver, 22 “Wonka Bars” containing concentrated cannabis and 1.5 pounds of marijuana.