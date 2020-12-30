Albany County coronavirus update, December 30

Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy is holding a COVID-19 response briefing. Members of the Albany County Legislature and the Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region will join McCoy for an announcement on a small businesses support program.

The briefing will be streamed on Facebook Live starting at 11:30 a.m.

