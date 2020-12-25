Albany County coronavirus update, December 25

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Friday’s update, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced 210 new coronavirus diagnoses since Thursday. McCoy announced that there have been 10,156 cases of coronavirus among county residents since the outbreak began.

“My heart breaks for the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, and it’s even more difficult when it happens during the holidays” said County Executive McCoy. “My deepest sympathies go out to their families. Again, my message continues to be the same as we celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa. Please stay home and celebrate with members of your immediate families who live with you to stop the spread of this virus.”

McCoy also reported three new COVID-related deaths overnight—two women-one in her 60’s and another in her 70’s and a man in his 90’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 203 since the outbreak began.

There are now 1,462 active cases in the county, up from 1,430 on Christmas Eve. Among the new positive cases, McCoy said that 27 had close contact with positive cases, 172 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, one reported traveling and 10 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Mandatory quarantines grew to 3,443. So far, 34,128 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 8,694 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 169 recoveries since Thursday.

With 20 new hospitalizations overnight, there are now 107 residents hospitalized from the virus. Of those, 19 patients are in the ICU.