Albany County coronavirus update, December 24

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Thursday’s update, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced a new record in daily positive cases, with 269 coronavirus diagnoses since Wednesday. McCoy announced that there have been 9,955 cases of coronavirus among county residents since the outbreak began.

“We’re breaking more records that we don’t want to break with the highest number of positive cases in a single day and the highest number of people under mandatory quarantine,” said McCoy. “It’s also distressing that four more Albany County residents have died from the virus. My thoughts and prayers go out to their families. As we celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa over the next few days, I urge everyone to celebrate with their immediate families and to stop the spread by not visiting with those who don’t live in your household.”

McCoy also reported four new COVID-related deaths overnight—two men in their 50s, one in his 60s, and another in his 70s. This marks another grim milestone, as the county death toll is now 200.

There are 1,430 active cases in the county on Christmas Eve. Among the new positive cases, McCoy said that seven live or work in a health care setting, 38 reported contact with other positives, and 224 had no clear source of infection.

Mandatory quarantines grew to 3,332. Of the 33,460 to have completed quarantine so far, 8,525 tested positive and recovered. Since Wednesday, 237 have recovered.

With 14 new hospitalizations overnight, there are now 106 residents hospitalized from the virus. Of those, 22 patients are in the ICU.