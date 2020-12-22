Albany County coronavirus update, December 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has reached 9,500 since the outbreak began, with 226 new positive cases since Monday. This breaks the previous record of 222 new cases in a day.

Five of the new positives live or work in a health care setting, 12 reported close contact with other positives, and 209 did not report a clear source of infection to the health department. Countywide, there are now 1,571 active cases in the county, and the five-day average for new daily positives is 201.2.

Those under mandatory quarantine dropped to 2,990. Of the 32,151 people to have completed quarantine so far, 7,929 of them tested positive and recovered, with 250 recoveries since Monday.

With 11 new hospitalizations reported overnight, 107 residents are now hospitalized from the virus. Twenty-three patients are in the ICU. No new COVID-related deaths were reported overnight, and the death toll remains 194.

“While I’m encouraged to see our hospitalizations begin to trend down, we still have a record number of patients in the ICU because of the Coronavirus. This is obviously having an impact on the Capital Region’s ICU capacity, with bed availability dropping from 45% less than two weeks ago, to 27% as of the data from December 20. The last time it was this low was back at the end of April,” said County Executive McCoy.