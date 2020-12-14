Albany County coronavirus update, December 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced Monday that there have been 7,951 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County since the outbreak began, with 154 new positives since Sunday.

With one new death to report—a woman in her 80s—the county death toll is 181.

There are 1,639 active cases in the county, and the five-day average for new daily positives is 182. Among the new positives, one traveled out of state, one lives or works in a health care setting, 14 had close positives with other cases, and 138 did not share a clear source with the Department of Health.

There are 3,244 people under mandatory quarantine. Of the 28,217 people to have completed quarantine, 6,312 tested positive and recovered. Eleven new patients were admitted to the hospital overnight, for a current total of 86 county residents hospitalized from the virus. Of those, 13 patients are in the ICU.

McCoy also commended Advanced Therapy President Peter Scotto for a $10,000 donation to the Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region, a nonprofit used to raise funds for the Albany County Adopt-A-Family Program. The funds will purchase toys and household necessities for needy families. If you or someone you know wants to contribute, contact the County Department for Children, Youth, and Families at (518) 447-5580 or cyfadoptafamily@albanycounty.com.