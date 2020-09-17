Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,750 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Albany County. There were 25 new positive cases reported since Wednesday.

Of those newly diagnosed, 23 were in close contact with positive cases, including 18 connections to University at Albany students. The other two new cases announced Thursday had no clear source of transmission.

There are now 115 active cases in the county, down from Wednesday’s 117, and the five-day average for new daily positive cases shrank from 19.6 to 19.

So far, 10,890 people have completed the quarantine process. Of those, 2,635 of them tested positive, quarantined, and recovered. There are currently 620 individuals under mandatory quarantine.

No new hospitalizations, deaths, or ICU patients were reported overnight. Seven county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, and the hospitalization rate remains 0.25%. Albany County’s death toll is 134 since the outbreak began.

