Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Monday morning, there have been 2,702 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Albany County residents. That number includes 23 new positive cases identified since Sunday, and of those, 17 are linked to UAlbany.

“This is now the fourth consecutive day where we’ve seen more than 20 new positive cases in the County, the majority of which have been linked back to University at Albany students. We need to reverse this trend before the school is forced to shut down and this outbreak spreads beyond the campus and student housing and into the larger Albany County and Capital Region communities,” said County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “Our Department of Health is working closely with university officials to identify and isolate positive cases and take preventative measures with hopes the fall semester can finish the way it started.”

Currently, there are 128 active cases in the county. Among Monday’s 23 new positives, 20 had close contact with infected individuals and one lives or works in a health care setting, while the rest had no clear source of infection. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 22 from 19.

Those under mandatory quarantine increased to 516 from 506. So far, 10,551 people have completed quarantine, and of those, 2,574 tested positive and were cleared as recovered.

Ten Albany County residents are hospitalized due to the virus, and the hospitalization rate is down to 0.37% from 0.41% on Sunday. One patient in intensive care.

The county’s death toll since the outbreak began is 134.

